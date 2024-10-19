Achain Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Achain has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $1.43 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.