Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 35,210 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,210 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 0.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.