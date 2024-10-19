Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Fortinet by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after buying an additional 395,477 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fortinet by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 132,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fortinet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $81.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $6,790,149 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

