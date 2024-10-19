Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.