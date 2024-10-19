Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after acquiring an additional 934,588 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Block by 8.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Block in the first quarter worth $2,487,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Block by 165.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 453,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 282,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Block by 2.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $123,232.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,124.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

NYSE:SQ opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.49.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

