Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,795 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

