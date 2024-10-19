Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,651 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $2,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

Shares of CMG opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

