Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.58 and traded as high as $96.03. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $95.61, with a volume of 51,741 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.