AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The stock has a market cap of $332.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.