Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 664 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Textron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.69%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

