Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.34 and a 200 day moving average of $248.92. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

