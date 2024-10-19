Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NEE stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

