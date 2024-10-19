Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,811 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

HMC opened at $30.96 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

