Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,623,128,000 after purchasing an additional 621,636 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,915.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 438,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,173,000 after buying an additional 416,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after buying an additional 211,459 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $90,177,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $83,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

NOC opened at $530.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $535.00.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

