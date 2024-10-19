Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $193.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.99. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

