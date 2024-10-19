Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

