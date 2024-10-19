Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,825,000 after buying an additional 631,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

LLY stock opened at $917.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $857.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $872.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

