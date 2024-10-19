Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,878 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 12,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 112.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.1% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.23 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.