85,625 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,587,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Grab by 116.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 35,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,032,000 after buying an additional 18,839,407 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $52,920,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at $57,696,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Grab by 39.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,405,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,310 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Trading Up 3.0 %

Grab stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.83. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

