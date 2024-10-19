7,000 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after buying an additional 293,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after buying an additional 1,071,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,373,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.