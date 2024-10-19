6,503 Shares in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Acquired by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 236,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BATS BALT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,440 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $674.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.