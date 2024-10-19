6,110 Shares in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Bought by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TCW Transform 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 727,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after buying an additional 30,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:VOTE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. 12,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $673.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01.

About TCW Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

