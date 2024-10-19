5,269 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Masco by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 4,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

