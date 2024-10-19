492,084 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 492,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,284,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.90. 2,356,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

