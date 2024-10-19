4,580 Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 640,361 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.
About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.