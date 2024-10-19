4,580 Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 640,361 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

