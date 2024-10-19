4,287 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $291.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

