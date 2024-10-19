3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Trading 2.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 78,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 376,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

3i Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.