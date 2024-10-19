3,952 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $144,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $251.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $251.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

