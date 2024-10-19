29,610 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCO opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.20.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

