2,810 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 162,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,573,000 after acquiring an additional 851,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.64.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.38. 8,595,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,786,079. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

