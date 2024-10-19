25,076 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,989,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

