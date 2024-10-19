2,474 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 232,494 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,490,000 after buying an additional 194,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Get Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.