2,398 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 615 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Starbucks by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 14,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. 6,178,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,404,794. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

