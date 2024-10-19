14,003 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDN. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 110.3% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,027,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,750 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

