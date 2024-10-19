1,351 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 43,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,321. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average is $164.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

