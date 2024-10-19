128,743 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Purchased by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEHP. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DEHP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.74. 10,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,275. The company has a market capitalization of $195.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $28.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

