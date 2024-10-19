1,264 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,307. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.19, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

