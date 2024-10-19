1,131 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.