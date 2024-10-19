0xBitcoin Price Hits $0.0826 on Top Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $675,797.22 and approximately $1,324.75 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

