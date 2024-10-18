ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PCH. Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.13. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,871.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

