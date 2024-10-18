ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $1,387,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 85.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares during the period.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of NAPA opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.21. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

