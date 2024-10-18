ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

PIPR opened at $303.62 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $305.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.22%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

