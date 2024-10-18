Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

ZM stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $293,610.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $293,610.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,762 shares of company stock worth $10,584,251. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

