Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZVRA shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $357.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. City State Bank raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

