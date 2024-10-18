Zacks Research Weighs in on AbbVie’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.85 per share.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $188.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.46 and a 200-day moving average of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $332.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12.3% in the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

