Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for GSK Earnings

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of GSK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSK. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

View Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.