YY Group Holding Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 21st (NASDAQ:YYGH)

YY Group’s (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 21st. YY Group had issued 1,125,000 shares in its IPO on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $4,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
YY Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:YYGH opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99. YY Group has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.70.
About YY Group
