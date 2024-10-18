Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is PBCay One RSC Ltd’s Largest Position

PBCay One RSC Ltd lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,000 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises about 100.0% of PBCay One RSC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. PBCay One RSC Ltd owned 0.18% of Yum China worth $31,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

