YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF) & Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Financial Analysis

YASKAWA Electric and Kimball Electronics are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares YASKAWA Electric and Kimball Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YASKAWA Electric N/A N/A N/A Kimball Electronics 1.20% 6.65% 2.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YASKAWA Electric and Kimball Electronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YASKAWA Electric N/A N/A N/A $85.05 0.44 Kimball Electronics $1.71 billion 0.27 $20.51 million $1.28 14.70

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than YASKAWA Electric. YASKAWA Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimball Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

26.8% of YASKAWA Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Kimball Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Kimball Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for YASKAWA Electric and Kimball Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YASKAWA Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimball Electronics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Kimball Electronics has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.54%. Given Kimball Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimball Electronics is more favorable than YASKAWA Electric.

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats YASKAWA Electric on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials. The company also offers rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear motors/linear sliders, machine controllers, positioning sensor encoders, and servo amplifiers for use in industrial robots, semiconductor manufacturing apparatus, machine tools, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, and metal working machines; and arc and spot welding, handling/assembling, collaborative, biomedical, palletizing, press handling, sealing/cutting/laser machining, deburring, painting, glass substrates transfer, and semiconductor wafer transfer robots for use in semiconductor wafer conveyance, arc welding, spot welding, handling, assembly, and palletizing applications. In addition, it provides industrial system electrical products, such as medium-voltage AC drives, system use AC drives, and system controllers for use in iron and steel systems, water and wastewater treatment, crane, and paper-making/film/port cargo handling/fiber/printing applications. Further, the company offers equipment for energy saving and creation comprising PV inverters, systems for large wind turbines, control equipment for small-scale power generation, and motor drive systems for use in photovoltaic power generation, large-scale wind power generation, small-scale power generation, and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications. In addition, it is also involved in the production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, as well as clean room assembly, cold chain, and product sterilization management activities. Further, the company offers design services and support, supply chain services and support, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, product design and process validation and qualification, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, aftermarket services, drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics, and product life cycle management services, as well as and assembly of medical, automotive, and industrial products. It operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, India, Japan, Vietnam, and internationally. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

