XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 337 ($4.40), with a volume of 199334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.02).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 332 ($4.34) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 302.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £740.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.00 and a beta of 0.57.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.37), for a total value of £223,880.50 ($292,348.52). 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

